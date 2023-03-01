March 2 Blotter: Man accused of armed robbery apprehended after short chase Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

SALISBURY — A 19-year-old is in custody after reportedly breaking and entering a home and attempting to flee the police.

James Edward Wooding, 19, was arrested on Tuesday following the incident that allegedly began when a Lantz Avenue man returned home to find the accused in his home. The homeowner’s son reportedly chased the invader off only to have Wooding reveal a firearm.

After leaving, Wooding reportedly got into a white Nissan Sentra, but not before the homeowner got the license plate information. Police tracked down the car. A pursuit began that ultimately ended on Old Wilkesboro Road when Wooding reportedly attempted to flee on foot.

An unidentified juvenile was also apprehended.

Wooding faces charges of robbery with a firearm, larceny, breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Wooding’s bond was set at $48,000.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A report of a felon in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine was taken in the 1400 block of Klumac Road on Feb. 28 at 10:48 a.m.

A report of marijuana possession was taken in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard on Feb. 28 at 10:03 p.m.

Xavier Jharnell Mock, 27, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with felony larceny.

Stefanie Danielle Cline, 31, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass.

Reginald Anthony Wooden, 52, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor impaired driving.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A Kannapolis woman was the victim of credit-card fraud that reportedly occurred in the 7600 block of Crestwood Drive between 8:06 p.m. on Feb 25 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 27.

A Salisbury woman was reportedly the victim of burglary and unlawful entry in the 100 block of Roger Drive around 4:29 p.m. on Feb. 27. The suspect allegedly stole items out of the victims garage. The total estimated loss was $840.

A Rockwell man was reportedly the victim of damaged property and vandalism in the 100 block of Hidden Oaks Drive which occurred between 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Jimmy Wayne McCrary, 24, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Arvin Junior Stevenson, 44, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official.

Willie Isaiah Duffy, 27, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor carrying concealed gun.

Joe Alexandre Camara, 22, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

Jeffery Leonard Sturdivant, 61, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with felony habitual felon.

Lisa Jewel Watkins, 54, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

Jessica Starnes Harris, 39, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor non-payment of child support.