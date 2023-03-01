High school softball: Rowan schools get new season started Published 6:09 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

From staff reports

MOORESVILLE — Carson opened with a 5-2 loss at Mooresville on Tuesday.

It was the head coaching debut with the Cougars for Hunter Gibbons.

Phoebe Cole had two of Carson’s six hits and knocked in a run.

Lonna Addison was in the circle for the Cougars and struck out eight.

Addison held Mooresville to the four hits, but the Blue Devils made them count.

Campbell Schaen pitched five innings for the win.

•••

SALISBURY — Wheatmore pounded Salisbury 14-1 on Tuesday.

Tijah Sims tripled to score Katie Peeler with the Salisbury run.

Ashley Yang and Helen Moscoso had the other hits for the Hornets.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan pounded out 14 hits but was outscored 11-9 by Cannon School on Monday.

Carmen Thomas led the Raiders with three hits. Lexie Ritchie had two doubles.

Avery Fisher, Bailey Yon and Danica Krieg had two hits each for South.

•••

East Rowan opened with a 5-2 win against North Stanly on Tuesday.