High school girls soccer: Good starts for Rowan squads
Published 7:11 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023
From staff reports
SALISBURY — Senior Kyna Zaldivar had a hat trick as Salisbury’s girls opened the soccer season at Ludwig Stadium with an 8-0 win against South Stanly.
Also scoring goals for the Hornets were seniors Kendal Colwell and Parker Jenkins and freshman Maddie Crabb.
Assists were credited to Colwell (2), Addie Griffith and Jamilet Figueroa.
The backline of Jenkins, Stella Koontz, Lola Koontz, Abbey Lawson and goalkeeper Abigail Perez combined for the shutout. Perez made five saves.
Salisbury returns only six players and has 13 new faces on the roster.
“We are inexperienced across the board, but the girls have worked really hard thus far and have already come a long way,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “There will be some growing pains, but tonight was certainly a step in the right direction. There is nothing like in-match experience and we have to continue to improve tactically and technically with each showing.”
Salisbury plays at Trinity on Thursday.
•••
GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan got started on Monday with a 4-1 win against North Stanly.
Ashlee Chipman scored all the goals for the Mustangs.
Bethany Brady made 17 saves.
•••
LEXINGTON — West Rowan battled to a 3-all tie with Central Davidson on Monday.
Anna Mead had a hat trick for the Falcons. Brittany Vanhoose assisted on two goals.
Emily Kelly made 12 saves.
•••
CHINA GROVE — Carson cruised 10-1 against North Hills on Monday.
Allie Martin had four goals and four assists to lead the Cougars.
Makayla Borst and Haylee Feehan scored two goals each. Elizabeth Romero and Jessica Morales had one goal apiece.
Alona Locklear made three saves.
•••
South Rowan (2-0) beat Mount Pleasant 2-1 on Monday and rolled 9-0 against North Hills on Tuesday.
•••
North Rowan lost 5-1 to Bethany on Tuesday.