High school girls soccer: Good starts for Rowan squads Published 7:11 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Senior Kyna Zaldivar had a hat trick as Salisbury’s girls opened the soccer season at Ludwig Stadium with an 8-0 win against South Stanly.

Also scoring goals for the Hornets were seniors Kendal Colwell and Parker Jenkins and freshman Maddie Crabb.

Assists were credited to Colwell (2), Addie Griffith and Jamilet Figueroa.

The backline of Jenkins, Stella Koontz, Lola Koontz, Abbey Lawson and goalkeeper Abigail Perez combined for the shutout. Perez made five saves.

Salisbury returns only six players and has 13 new faces on the roster.