High school boys tennis: Salisbury, East win openers Published 11:46 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury opened the boys tennis season on Wednesday with a 9-0 win against Thomasville.

The Hornets breezed in all the matches. Winning in singles were Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Wyatt Goodnight, Bryant Davis, Soyer Cornelison and Marcus Everson.

Hlavacek/Gray Davis, Goodnight/Bryant Davis and Cornelison/Everson were winning doubles teams.

•••

East Rowan won 9-1 against West Rowan to open the season.

Ryan Brady, Owen Kesler, Blake Mathews, Will Kesler and Preston Stephens won singles matches for East.

Brady/Mathews, Owen Kesler/Davis Myers and Will Kesler/Stephens won in doubles.

Sam Gulledge won for the Falcons (1-1).

•••

South Rowan opened with a 7-0 loss to Central Cabarrus.

Carson lost 6-3 to Concord.