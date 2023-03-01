High school boys tennis: Salisbury, East win openers
Published 11:46 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Staff report
Salisbury opened the boys tennis season on Wednesday with a 9-0 win against Thomasville.
The Hornets breezed in all the matches. Winning in singles were Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Wyatt Goodnight, Bryant Davis, Soyer Cornelison and Marcus Everson.
Hlavacek/Gray Davis, Goodnight/Bryant Davis and Cornelison/Everson were winning doubles teams.
•••
East Rowan won 9-1 against West Rowan to open the season.
Ryan Brady, Owen Kesler, Blake Mathews, Will Kesler and Preston Stephens won singles matches for East.
Brady/Mathews, Owen Kesler/Davis Myers and Will Kesler/Stephens won in doubles.
Sam Gulledge won for the Falcons (1-1).
•••
South Rowan opened with a 7-0 loss to Central Cabarrus.
Carson lost 6-3 to Concord.