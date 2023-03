High school basketball: Regional final sites, times Published 9:37 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Matchups are set for NCHSAA regional championships.

Winners of the regional championship games advance to the state championships on Mar. 11. State championships will be held at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh and the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Tickets for the basketball regionals  go on sale at noon Thursday. Tickets are sold digitally through Go Fan.

Boys

4A East: (5) Holly Springs vs. (2) Richmond

4 p.m. @ Lee County HS

4A West: (3) North Mecklenburg vs. (1) Myers Park

Noon @ Providence HS

3A East: (2) E.E. Smith vs. (1) Northwood

4 p.m. @ Southern Lee HS

3A West: (22) West Charlotte vs. (1) Central Cabarrus

3 p.m. @ McDowell HS

2A East: (2) Goldsboro vs. (1) Farmville Central

4 p.m. @ South Garner HS

2A West: (8) Lincoln Charter vs. (2) Reidsville

2 p.m. @ Grimsley HS

1A East: (2) Wilson Prep vs. (1) Bertie

3 p.m. @ South Johnston HS

1A West: (4) Bishop McGuinness vs. (3) Eastern Randolph

1 p.m. @ Freedom HS

Girls

4A East: (3) Panther Creek vs. (1) Hillside

2 p.m. @ Lee County HS

4A West: (11) Charlotte Catholic vs. (1) Lake Norman

2 p.m. @ Providence HS

3A East: (4) Cape Fear vs. (2) Rocky Mount

2 p.m. @ Southern Lee HS

3A West: (2) East Lincoln vs. (1) West Rowan

1 p.m. @ McDowell HS

2A East: (5) Seaforth vs. (2) North Pitt

6:00 P.M. @ South Garner HS

2A West: (5) East Burke vs. (3) Salisbury

Noon @ Grimsley HS

1A East: (3) Chatham Charter vs. (1) Falls Lake Academy

1 p.m. @ South Johnston HS

1A West: (13) Robbinsville vs. (2) Bishop McGuinness

3 p.m. @ Freedom HS