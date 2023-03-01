High school basketball: Central Cabarrus boys still unbeaten

Published 6:21 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Post Sports

central

CONCORD – Central Cabarrus’ boys basketball team demolished another opponent on Tuesday.

The Vikings, who average 89 points per game, buried Crest 86-50 in a regional semifinal for their 30th straight victory.

Jim Baker, North Rowan and Catawba graduate and former Catawba head coach, has a powerhouse team with 3A championship aspirations.

Baker’s South Piedmont Conference champs will take on West Charlotte on Saturday in the regional final.

Venue and time will be announced Wednesday.

CREST               11            18          11          10  — 50

CENTRAL        27             23         28         8  — 86

 

CREST  (50) — AJ Adams 15, D. Surratt 7, A. Goodlett 5, C. McDowell 3, T. Briscoe 17, PJ Mitchell 3

CENTRAL CABARRUS (86) – Jaiden Thompson 19, Chase Daniel 13, Carson Daniel 9, Gavin Bullock 12, Adriel Miller 12, Ford 8, Kent 7, Edmisten 2, Russell 2, Murray 2,

 

More Sports

High school girls soccer: Good starts for Rowan squads

High school softball: Rowan schools get new season started

High school baseball: Carson, East open with wins

High school basketball playoffs: Regional semifinal scores

Print Article