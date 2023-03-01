High school basketball: Central Cabarrus boys still unbeaten Published 6:21 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

CONCORD – Central Cabarrus’ boys basketball team demolished another opponent on Tuesday.

The Vikings, who average 89 points per game, buried Crest 86-50 in a regional semifinal for their 30th straight victory.

Jim Baker, North Rowan and Catawba graduate and former Catawba head coach, has a powerhouse team with 3A championship aspirations.

Baker’s South Piedmont Conference champs will take on West Charlotte on Saturday in the regional final.

Venue and time will be announced Wednesday.

CREST 11 18 11 10 — 50

CENTRAL 27 23 28 8 — 86

CREST (50) — AJ Adams 15, D. Surratt 7, A. Goodlett 5, C. McDowell 3, T. Briscoe 17, PJ Mitchell 3

CENTRAL CABARRUS (86) – Jaiden Thompson 19, Chase Daniel 13, Carson Daniel 9, Gavin Bullock 12, Adriel Miller 12, Ford 8, Kent 7, Edmisten 2, Russell 2, Murray 2,