High school baseball: Carson, East open with wins Published 5:42 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Carson pitchers Hayden Simmerson and Casey Crawford combined for 17 strikeout on Tuesday.

The Cougars beat Oak Grove 7-2 in the head-coaching debut of Kyle Bridges.

Catawba signee Simmerson had the key hit, a three-run double in Carson’s six-run fourth inning.

Daxton Savage had two of Carson’s eight hits. Cameron Burleyson had a run-scoring single.

Simmerson walked four in four innings, but he struck out 11 of the 19 batters he faced.

Crawford also walked four, but fanned six to earn a three-inning save.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — A four-run second inning propelled East Rowan to a 6-2 win over Hickory Ridge at Staton Field.

It was the season opener for East.

The Mustangs were held to five hits, but one of them was a homer by N.C. State signee Chance Mako.

Morgan Padgett was credited with the win. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run.

Mako started on the mound. He walked four and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.