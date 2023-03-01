High school baseball: Carson, East open with wins
Published 5:42 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023
From staff reports
CHINA GROVE — Carson pitchers Hayden Simmerson and Casey Crawford combined for 17 strikeout on Tuesday.
The Cougars beat Oak Grove 7-2 in the head-coaching debut of Kyle Bridges.
Catawba signee Simmerson had the key hit, a three-run double in Carson’s six-run fourth inning.
Daxton Savage had two of Carson’s eight hits. Cameron Burleyson had a run-scoring single.
Simmerson walked four in four innings, but he struck out 11 of the 19 batters he faced.
Crawford also walked four, but fanned six to earn a three-inning save.
•••
GRANITE QUARRY — A four-run second inning propelled East Rowan to a 6-2 win over Hickory Ridge at Staton Field.
It was the season opener for East.
The Mustangs were held to five hits, but one of them was a homer by N.C. State signee Chance Mako.
Morgan Padgett was credited with the win. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run.
Mako started on the mound. He walked four and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.