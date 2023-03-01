Blotter: Victims in shooting discharged from hospitals Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The two victims of the Monday morning East Spencer shooting have been discharged from the hospitals where they were admitted.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred near the intersection on North Long and East Jefferson streets in East Spencer.

The incident resulted in the victims’ Chevrolet Spark being abandoned on Burdette Bridge. When first responders found the two victims in a Dollar General parking lot in Spencer, they appeared to be injured.

Authorities still have no description of suspects or other vehicles involved.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• An assault reportedly occurred in the Rowan County Detention Center between 1:40-1:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.

• A vehicle reportedly caught fire in the 200 block of Wise Lane in Salisbury between 10:40-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.

• A Salisbury woman reported being the victim of a simple assault that occurred in the 2100 block of Airport Road around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• A Salisbury woman reported being the victim of a simple assault that occurred in the 1200 block of Grandeur Drive between 3:50-3:55 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• Christopher David Williams, 28, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer.

• Ryan Alexander Adcock, 35, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Tony Ray Sadler, 30, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Kreceivieya Melodeiya Pate, 47, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and battery.

• Brandon Grant, 26, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Janet Marie Pennington Bensler, 52, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report of child abuse was taken in the 1000 block of West Fisher Street in reference to an incident that occurred between 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 27.

• A report of child abuse was taken in the 1000 block of Laura Kate Avenue in reference to an incident that occurred between noon on Feb. 20 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 23.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Poplar Street between 11:15-11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.