Livingstone names new VP of public safety, police chief Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

SALISBURY — Renarde D. Earl has been named vice president of public safety and chief of police for Livingstone College.

Dr. Anthony J. Davis named Earl, a graduate of N.C. Central University, to the position. Earl served for four years at Fayetteville State University as associate vice chancellor for police/public safety and chief of police and recently retired from there.

He was chief/director of campus police and public safety at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem for nearly 15 years.

He has also served as a police sergeant at Wake Forest University Police Department in Winston-Salem and as a police officer for the city of Winston-Salem.

He has completed the civilian response to active shooter events instructor course, the valor executive leadership matchbook virtual training and leadership for the law enforcement executive. He was a criminal justice major and is a graduate of Leadership Winston-Salem and the West Point Leadership Program.

Earl is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security, a former member of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police and a former member of the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators.

“I am excited about joining Livingstone College as the new VP of Public Safety and Chief of Police,” Earl said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the entire campus community to create an environment where all students, faculty, staff and visitors are and feel safe.”

“As I begin, I will be reviewing staffing, policies and procedures, technology, training and development, and internal and external relationship building. I look forward to the opportunity and the challenges.,” he said.