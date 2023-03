Kannapolis application period for non-profit grant funding is now open Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis is accepting applications from non-profits with programs that would qualify for its 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation. Funds are designated for activities that benefit low and moderate income residents in the city. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

Eligible activities include:

Employment services (e.g., job training)

Crime prevention and public safety

Child care

Health services

Substance abuse services (e.g., counseling and treatment)

Fair housing counseling

Education programs

Energy conservation

Services for senior citizens

Services for homeless persons

Welfare services (excluding income payments)

Homebuyer down payment assistance

Recreational services

Applications will be reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and by city staff. This year the total grant allocation is estimated at $55,000. Multiple small grants up to $5,000 will be awarded to support existing program operations. One or two larger grants of $15,000 will be awarded for new programs and/or new agencies. Applicants may apply for both types of grant but will only be awarded one type.

For more information or to request an application, contact the city’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332. Applications are also available to download from www.kannapolisnc.gov.