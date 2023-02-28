College basketball: Five in a row for Blue Devils as they roll past Wolfpack; Wake Forest falls to BC Published 11:04 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Associated Press

DURHAM — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped Duke hold off North Carolina State in a 71-67 victory on Tuesday night to win its fifth straight game and complete a 16-0 home schedule.

Tyrese Proctor added 12 points, going 8 of 9 at the line, including four in the final 18 seconds to put the game away for Duke (22-8, 13-6). Kyle Filipowski scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for the freshman’s 13th double-double. Mark Mitchell scored 12 points and Dereck Lively II grabbed 12 rebounds.

Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack (22-9, 12-8) with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and went over 2,000 points for his career. Casey Morsell and D.J. Burns scored 13 points each. Terquavion Smith, who along with Joiner averages over 17 points a game and scored 24 points in the Wolfpack’s 84-60 win over the Blue Devils on Jan. 4, finished with eight.

Roch scored 12 points over the final 13 1/2 minutes with his consecutive baskets giving Duke a 12-point edge with two minutes to go.

N.C. State made a final push and got within three with 32 seconds left after Joiner hit consecutive 3-pointers. Proctor made four free throws around a missed 3 by Joiner. Smith’s 3 at the end made it a four-point margin.

Duke made just 2 of 19 3-point attempts but shot 21 of 36 inside the arc and made 23 of 29 free throws to only 7 of 8 for the Wolfpack.

Duke finishes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday. N.C. State has completed its regular season and is off until the ACC Tournament, which begins next Tuesday.

Boston College 71, Wake 69

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Quinten Post scored 19 points and Makai Ashton-Langford’s scoop shot in the final seconds served as the game-winner and streaking Boston College beat Wake Forest 71-69 on Tuesday night.

Jaeden Zackery scored 18 points and Ashton-Langford scored 13 for the Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC).

Tyree Appleby scored 23 points, distributed six assists and had three steals for Wake Forest. Daivien Williamson scored 20 points for the Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9).

CJ Penha Jr.’s layup with 14:25 left gave the Eagles a 41-40 lead and they never trailed again.

Appleby’s three-point play knotted it at 69 with 20 seconds left before Ashton-Langford’s circus shot later. Absent a timeout, Zackery stole Wake’s inbounds to end it.

The loss ended Wake Forest’s 15-game win streak at Joel Coliseum.

Boston College has won three straight — including a 63-48 win over then No. 6 Virginia — and hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday to end the ACC regular season.

Wake Forest ends league play Saturday at Syracuse.