Blotter for Feb. 28 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue between 6:48 a.m. on Feb. 20 and 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $200.

• A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Church Road between 6-6:59 a.m. on Feb. 24.

• A woman reported being the victim of an assault that occurred in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road between 7:09-7:12 a.m. on Feb. 24.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of West Park Road around 12:55 p.m. on Feb. 24.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage in the 400 block of Hamilton Drive between 11:15 a.m.-1:13 p.m. on Feb. 24.

• Officers responded to a call for service in the 400 block of West 15th Street between 2:20-2:25 p.m. on Feb. 24, which then became an animal cruelty call for service.

• A man was reportedly the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage in the 100 block of North Arlington Street around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 24.

• A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of North Main Street around 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 23.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage in the 100 block of Brenner Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 24.

• The Salvation Army on East Innes Street was reportedly the victim of a larceny that occurred around 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $72.

• A report for possession of stolen property and trespassing was taken in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive around 5:10 a.m.

• Hammond’s Landscape Company reported being the victim of a larceny that occurred between midnight noon on Feb. 14 and 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 25. The total estimated loss was $1,300.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage in the 900 block of Green Street between 3:45-3:46 p.m. on Feb. 25.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of a hit and run that resulted in property damage in the 900 block of Locke Street between 9-9:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of a simple assault that occurred in the 1600 block of Brenner Avenue between 1-1:10 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• A woman was reportedly the victim of vandalism that occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 7:03-7:04 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• Lamar Rasha Alson, 33, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer.

• Aquavius Robert Lee, 26, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with felony possession of stolen goods.

• Jason Cameron Norris, 39, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A China Grove woman reported being the victim of wire/electronic fraud that occurred in the 1000 block of Hwy. 153 between 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 24.

• A Salisbury woman reported being the victim of communicated threats that occurred in the 200 block of North Main Street around 1:22 p.m. on Feb. 24.

• A Salisbury woman reported being the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred between 3-3:06 p.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $370.

• A Rockwell man reported being the victim of a larceny that occurred in the 1900 block of Cannon Street between 5-9:33 p.m. on Feb. 24.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of property damage and vandalism that occurred in the 1800 block of Sells Road around 10:24 a.m. on Feb. 25.

• A Gold Hill woman was reportedly the victim of an assault that occurred in the 1000 block of St. Peters Church Road around 12:53 p.m. on Feb. 25.

• Johnathan Forney, 19, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Lamont Levon Porter, 23, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.

• Amanda Leigh Hesse, 51, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Kandas Nichelle Hartsell, 37, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.

• William Todd Summers, 60, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Joshua Kieran Cozart, 27, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.

• Daniel Louis Greene, 46, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Shamora Najae Houston, 25, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

• Kenya Anthony McCormick, 29, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment.

• Jesse Wayne Morgan, 36, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Fred Milheim, 52, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Justin Gray Morgan, 35, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.