Preview: Kannapolis City Council Meeting
Published 12:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023
KANNAPOLIS- The Kannapolis City Council will be holding a public meeting on Monday night at city hall located at 401 Laureate Way at 6:30 p.m. Here are the items that will be discussed:
- There will be a proclamation for National Nutrition Month.
- Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff will recognize new hires and promotional pinnings
- A presentation will be given about the new non-profit organization Camino from their Chief Public Affairs Officer Tim Hagler.
- Planning Director Richard Smith will present Text Amendment TA-2023-01 to amend Table 3.6.G(3)a: Coddle Creek Subdistrict Segments of the Kannapolis Development Ordinance (KDO) to reduce the corridor preservation area width along Davidson Highway (NC 73) from fifty-five (55) feet to thirty-five (35) feet for approval from council. A public hearing will be held regarding the matter.