Monday morning car shooting leaves two hospitalized Published 10:05 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Two men were hospitalized early Monday morning after having their vehicle fired into.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began near the intersection of North Long Street and East Jefferson Street in East Spencer.

The incident resulted in the victims’ Chevrolet Spark being abandoned on Burdette Bridge. When first responders found the two victims in a Dollar General parking lot in Spencer, they appeared injured.

One of the victims was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, but the other victim remained in Rowan County.

Deputies became aware of the incident during an unrelated traffic stop, in which the driver reported hearing gunshots in the area. Further investigation revealed the scene that had played out shortly beforehand.

At this time, no description of the other vehicle has been released. There are reportedly no suspects yet, either.