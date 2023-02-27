College softball: Catawba wins 2 at Mount Olive Published 12:30 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT OLIVE — Catawba’s softball team swept Mount Olive on Sunday, winning 4-1 and 10-5.

Alexandra Baquie won both games of the doubleheader.

Her one-hitter with six strikeouts sparked the win in the opener.

Catawba only got four hits but won the game with a four-run sixth.

In the nightcap, the Indians scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-all tie.

Baquie was the winning pitcher in relief.

Former Carson star Kary Hales had four hits and three RBIs. Brianna Gallagher went 3-for-3.

Catawba (10-6) opens South Atlantic Conference play at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, taking on Anderson (16-4, 2-0) in a doubleheader.