Spencer invites community members to take stock, plan for future Published 12:04 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

SPENCER – The town of Spencer invites community members to join together as it takes stock of the last three years and recalibrates its strategic plan. Town staff and officials are planning a two-part annual planning session on March 9 and 10.

The town will host a community engagement session on March 9 after completing the agenda review portion of the regularly scheduled 5:30 p.m. pre-agenda meeting. The goal is to build on the event held at North Rowan High School in March of 2020. Elected officials and staff will be paired at stations around the room and ask attendees to give feedback on various topics in the town’s strategic plan.

“The last event like this we held was in March of 2020, just days before the world shut down because of a global pandemic,” said Mayor Jonathan Williams. “As we began planning for this year’s planning session, we started to reflect on all of things we have accomplished in what is truly a short amount of time, all while the impacts of the pandemic were raging around us.”

He continued, “we’ve all been impacted by the results of that pandemic in one way or another, some much more devastatingly impacted than others. One thing is certain though, we are a stronger community than ever, and we are ready to embrace our destiny. Great things are happening, and more is on the horizon.”

The meeting will recess until 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10. When the meeting reconvenes, the town will explore the community feedback received the night before. Staff will provide a variety of presentations to the mayor and Board of Aldermen and engage the board in discussion that helps prioritize and plan future goals and projects. In addition to recalibrating the town’s strategic plan, the feedback received will provide a basis for the town manager’s FY24 budget recommendation in May.

For more information go to spencernc.gov or contact the town clerk at 704-633-2231.