Salisbury attorneys selected for 2023 Super Lawyers List Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

SALISBURY — James Austin Davis, Timothy James Readling and Ryan Stowe, all Rowan County natives, have been recognized in the 2023 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers.

Davis and Readling are attorneys with Davis & Davis, Attorneys at Law, P.C., in Salisbury. Davis was selected to the Super Lawyers list in practice areas of criminal defense, family law, and general litigation. This marks his eighth selection by the publication, and the seventh consecutive year. Davis is a North Carolina board-certified specialist in federal criminal law, state criminal law, and family law. He also serves as a disciplinary hearing commission member for the N.C. state bar.

Readling was selected to the Rising Stars list in practice areas of civil litigation and general litigation. This marks his initial selection by the publication. Readling also serves as an arbitrator and is the current vice president of the Judicial District 27 Bar and Rowan County Bar Association.

Stowe is the principal attorney at Stowe Law Firm, PLLC. Stowe calls Salisbury home, and is a first generation Rowan County attorney. As a criminal defense attorney, Stowe focuses his practice on traffic violations, criminal defense, DWI defense, and post-conviction (expungements) relief. Stowe is published in the North Carolina State Bar’s publication, The Journal, for his beliefs on being a counselor.

Davis and Readling said they were “honored and humbled” to receive the honor, crediting fellow attorneys and judges. They enjoy working cases together and quizzing each other on legal topics.

Davis was licensed to practice law in North Carolina in 1991 after receiving a law degree from Regent University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College. He has been an attorney with Davis & Davis since 1991 and has led the firm since his father’s passing in 2005. Davis is the father of four children and he has been involved in a number of civic and community leadership positions, including serving as a member of the Board of Trustees at Charleston Southern University and a past member of the board of directors for Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, board of directors for Rowan Helping Ministries, and board of visitors at Catawba College.

Readling was licensed to practice law in North Carolina in 2016 after receiving a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College. He has been an attorney with Davis & Davis since 2017. Readling is a former recipient of the Young Alumni Award in Career Development from the Catawba College Alumni Association. He is also a past member of the Alumni Board of Directors at Catawba College.

While in law school at North Carolina Central University School of Law, Stowe served as the President of Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society. He began practicing after receiving his law degree in 2016, receiving his undergraduate degree, also from NC Central University, in 2013. He is involved in the following civic organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., (elections committee chair, southern region, Beta Nu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and political action and social justice committee chair, Beta Nu Lambda Chapter), Association of NC Alphamen, NAACP Legal redress chair for Salisbury-Rowan branch, NC Advocates for Justice, NC Association of Black Lawyers, National College of DUI Defense, and National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selection for Super Lawyers includes a multi-phased rating process consisting of

independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

The Rising Stars list is compiled using the same criteria as Super Lawyers. However, candidates must be 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or less to be considered.

The Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state, and the Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

The attorneys will be featured in the February 2023 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers magazine.