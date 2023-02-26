Blotter for Feb. 26 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A report of larceny from a motor vehicle that occurred at Shive Elementary that happened between 3:57 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Feb. 16 was taken on Feb. 21. The total estimated loss was $145.

• A Rockwell woman was reportedly the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred in the 100 block of Autumn Glen Drive between 12:01 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Feb. 21. The total estimated loss was $35.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of identity fraud that took place in the 100 block of Scott Trace around 2:08 p.m. on Feb. 21.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of property damage in the 70,000 block of I-85 South between 5:09-5:19 p.m. on Feb. 21.

• A report of cocaine possession was taken in the 3300 block of Hwy. 801 in Woodleaf at 1:24 a.m. on Feb. 22.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of a motor-vehicle theft that occurred in the 500 block of Shady Rest Lane between 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

• A Salisbury woman reported being the victim of trespassing that occurred in the 600 block of Lakeview Road around 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 22.

• A Rockwell man reported being the victim of larceny that occurred in the 7700 block of Old Beatty Ford Road between noon on Feb. 8 and noon on Feb. 19. The total estimated loss was $1,960.

• A Woodleaf woman reported being the victim of a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Messick Farm Road between 4-5:11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

• Mitchell Lee Varnadore, 36, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property.

• Jermaine Jeffrey Wilkerson, 23 was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Turoqua Corell, 44, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property.

• Brandice Rayne Adams, 19, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Daniel Ray Kesler, 33, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Leon Lee Salazar, 37, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Thomas Andrew Goldin, 61, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony larceny.

• Destiny Amber King, 21, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

• Rickie Dean Nail, 48, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass.

• Travis James Bennett, 30, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with felony robbery with firearm or other dangerous weapon.

• Dylan Michael Hancock, 29, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

• Ismael Villamar Velasquez, 24, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A juvenile reported being the victim of assault that occurred in the 1100 block of Laurel Street between 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 and noon on Feb. 21.

• A counterfeit bill was reportedly passed at the Food Lion in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue between 3:59-4:02 p.m. on Feb. 23.

• A woman reported being the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred in the 700 block of South Church Street between 7 a.m.-4:46 p.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $450.

• Rahjan Wesley Crawford, 31, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with four counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

• Makhi Amir Profit, 20, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with felony accessory after the fact.