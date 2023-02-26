Blotter for Feb. 26

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A report of larceny from a motor vehicle that occurred at Shive Elementary that happened between 3:57 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Feb. 16 was taken on Feb. 21. The total estimated loss was $145.

• A Rockwell woman was reportedly the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred in the 100 block of Autumn Glen Drive between 12:01 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Feb. 21. The total estimated loss was $35. 

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of identity fraud that took place in the 100 block of Scott Trace around 2:08 p.m. on Feb. 21. 

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of property damage in the 70,000 block of I-85 South between 5:09-5:19 p.m. on Feb. 21.

• A report of cocaine possession was taken in the 3300 block of Hwy. 801 in Woodleaf at 1:24 a.m. on Feb. 22.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of a motor-vehicle theft that occurred in the 500 block of Shady Rest Lane between 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on Feb. 21. 

• A Salisbury woman reported being the victim of trespassing that occurred in the 600 block of Lakeview Road around 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 22.

• A Rockwell man reported being the victim of larceny that occurred in the 7700 block of Old Beatty Ford Road between noon on Feb. 8 and noon on Feb. 19. The total estimated loss was $1,960.

• A Woodleaf woman reported being the victim of a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Messick Farm Road between 4-5:11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

• Mitchell Lee Varnadore, 36, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. 

• Jermaine Jeffrey Wilkerson, 23 was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Turoqua Corell, 44, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property.

• Brandice Rayne Adams, 19, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance. 

• Daniel Ray Kesler, 33, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance. 

• Leon Lee Salazar, 37, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule-II controlled substance. 

• Thomas Andrew Goldin, 61, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with felony larceny.  

• Destiny Amber King, 21, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

• Rickie Dean Nail, 48, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass. 

• Travis James Bennett, 30, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with felony robbery with firearm or other dangerous weapon. 

• Dylan Michael Hancock, 29, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

• Ismael Villamar Velasquez, 24, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. 

In Salisbury Police reports

• A juvenile reported being the victim of assault that occurred in the 1100 block of Laurel Street between 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 and noon on Feb. 21.

• A counterfeit bill was reportedly passed at the Food Lion in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue between 3:59-4:02 p.m. on Feb. 23.

• A woman reported being the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred in the 700 block of South Church Street between 7 a.m.-4:46 p.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $450.

• Rahjan Wesley Crawford, 31, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with four counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

• Makhi Amir Profit, 20, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with felony accessory after the fact.

More Crime

Man faces first degree murder charge in infant’s death after incident at home just beyond Rowan County line

Blotter for Feb. 23: Southeast Middle student suspended for bringing pocketknife to school

Blotter: Firearm seized from Salisbury teen

Man charged with attempted murder to return to court March 8 to face all charges

Print Article