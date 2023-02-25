Rotary district governor to visit Salisbury club Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Rotary District Governor Kamlesh (Kam) Chandan will speak at the Salisbury Rotary Club on Tuesday, Feb 28.

Born in Pune, India, he received his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the Pune Institute of Computer Technology and his master’s degree in computer science and a business minor in entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Chandan was a member of the Rotary Club of New York in 2001 and he joined the Rotary Club of Lake Norman-Huntersville in 2013. He served as the club president in 2016-2017 and led the club to receive the Best Small Club of Excellence Award, the International Service Award and the Club of Distinction in District 7680. He led the first inbound and outbound friendship exchange program for District 7680. He is a major donor, Paul Harris Fellow, benefactor and graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute.

He and his wife, Divya, are residents of Huntersville. They are parents of two girls, Naisha and Smera, who is also a 2022-2023 Rotary Youth Exchange student to Spain.

Chandan will share ideas about growing and strengthening Rotary.