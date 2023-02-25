Pieces of Joy support group will help create photo collages March 20 in China Grove Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Photos can help keep your heart linked with lost loved ones. Going through old photographs is a way to look back on cherished memories and can also be therapeutic, helping to grieve and heal.

You can create a collage using pictures from magazines and other items that make you smile as you remember your loved one. Bring your favorite photo to include, all other materials are provided by Carolina Caring.

Register by March 10 for the event Monday, March 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 301 East Centerview St.

Carolina Caring is community-based, nonprofit health care provider specializing in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties including Rowan. Call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.