Photo gallery: Salisbury girls advance after escaping with 55-53 victory
Published 8:42 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023
Salisbury's Shamya Arnold heads to the hoop. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Kyla Bryant 5 shooting with Coach Lakai Brice and mother watching., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Torese Evans. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Torse Evans rebounds with Andrews' Alex Belton 2., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Coach Lakai Brice., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Icesis Nwafor 4 shooting a 3 pointer over Andrews' Heaven Briggs 5., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's MaKayla Noble 2 and Mary Morgan 15 guard and Andrew's Sanai Johnson 23., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Kyla Bryant 5 and Andrew's Jurnee Flowers 1., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Haley Dalton "0" getting rebound., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's MaKayla Noble 2., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Icesis Nwafor 4 shooting with Andrews' Alex Belton 2., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Kyla Bryant 5 and MaKayla Noble 2 give hugs to celebrate the win. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Haley Dalton "O" bebounding. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
The third-seeded Salisbury girls basketball team survived a heated third-round game in the 2A state playoffs, knocking off sixth-seeded T.W. Andrews 55-53 on Saturday. The Red Raiders missed a shot to tie in the final seconds.