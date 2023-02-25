Photo gallery: Salisbury girls advance after escaping with 55-53 victory

Published 8:42 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Post Sports

The third-seeded Salisbury girls basketball team survived a heated third-round game in the 2A state playoffs, knocking off sixth-seeded T.W. Andrews 55-53 on Saturday. The Red Raiders missed a shot to tie in the final seconds.

More Photos

Send in the tractors

Photo gallery: West Rowan girls roll to conference title, remain undefeated

Photo gallery: East Rowan girls stop Carson 44-37

Photo gallery: Carson boys too much for East; Valley scores 1,000th point for Mustangs

Print Article