Photo gallery: North Rowan girls come up just short

Published 10:17 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Post Sports

Draughn claimed a 52-45 victory over North Rowan’s girls basketball team in the third round of the 1A state playoffs Saturday after the eight-seeded Cavaliers (20-9)  got down early and never could get all the way back.

