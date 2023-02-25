Photo gallery: North Rowan girls come up just short

North's Krisstyle Stockton, right, battles Draughn's Ella Abernathy for the ball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Dasia Elder 15 squeezed between, Draughn's Rylee Woody 11 and Aubrie Snyder 45., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Bloom Goodlett 12 shooting with, Draughn's Katie Cozort 10., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Brittany Ellis 3., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Bailee Goodlett 4 running sideline., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Brittany Ellis 3 looks for the basket., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Coach Darra Walker., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Chloee Stroner 24 making a save., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Chloee Stroner 24 shooting around Draughn's Aubrie Snyder 45., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Bailee Goodlett 4 driving to basketball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Brittany Ellis 3 driving to basketball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Bloom Goodlett 12., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Chloee Stoner 24 drives on, Draughn's Rylee Woody 11 and Aubrie Snyder 45., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Krisstlye Stockton 22 blocks, Draughn's Jemma Abermatju 21 shot., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Bailee Goodlett 4 drives into the Draughn's defense Rylee Woody 11 and Aubrie Snyder 45 and others.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post