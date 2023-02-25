‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’ begins March 3 Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players presents “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” by Katherine DiSavino, directed by Logan Flaherty.

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area.

Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested — or worse — evicted?

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Wendy Weant as Sylvia, Theresa Brandt as Vera, Kelsea Eden Granger as Bridget, Marc Anderson as Tom, Nori Richen as Heather, Jennifer Briere as Claire, Eric Dunn as Mr. Schmidt, Dale Waters as UPS Guy and Joe Brandt as Other UPS Dude.

Producing partner is Eric Slipp

Performances are Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance at the Meroney Theater 213 S. Main St.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.