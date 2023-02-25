Lynna Clark: Winter hope Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

Don’t you love seeing daffodils this time of year? Around our house they seem to be popping up everywhere. My neighbor has three large flowerbeds loaded with them. So pretty. Their big ol’ heads nod at the cars passing by like “Look over here! Winter won’t last forever! Hitch up your britches and face this passing season.”

At least that’s what I hear. But I’m a few bulbs short of a full flowerbed.

In our yard we can count on daffodils popping up first in the woods to the back of the lot, then in various places around the house. This year a few rogues sprouted in the middle of the grass in the front yard. We’ve lived here a long time and those have never been there before. I guess they washed in from some random place and decided to bloom where they were not planted. There’s bound to be a lesson in there somewhere… though at the moment I can’t think of what it might be. I just know that each morning when I open the front curtains, their presence brings me joy.

Last night just before bedtime we flipped past the news. Generally speaking, I don’t watch it. But this caught my attention. Those who’ve studied Biblical prophecy have known for years that in the end times, right about when Jesus is ready to return, Russia and China will become allies.

Guess what was on the news. Yep. It was the first time I had ever heard of those two countries getting together as a possible superpower. Apparently the world is changing and there is not a lot I can do about it. The way I see it there are two options. I can wring my hands and cry out to anyone who will listen that the sky is falling. Or, I can look to the One who actually controls what’s going on and trust Him.

Today, as I open the curtains to see the daffodils nodding back at me, I rest. Though it is winter and the news forecast is bleak, there is hope for this season. I will continue to walk with the One who has held my hand throughout my entire life. With His love He has calmed all my fears.

Do you know the Lord enough to trust Him?

It might be time.

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress.com