Kysha Rooks: Staying healthy on spring break Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Kysha Rooks

N.C. Cooperative Extension

As spring approaches, longer days and road trips are just around the corner! Don’t let a break from school mean a break from eating better and moving more. Being healthy as a family sets a good example for your children to live a healthy and active lifestyle and is a great way to spend quality time together. Whether your family is planning a trip or a staycation at home, keep everyone healthy, active and smiling with these tried-and-true tips, on-the-go snacks, and physical activities.

Physical activities

Go on a scavenger hunt. Develop questions based on landmarks and points of interest in your neighborhood, and then enjoy your walking/biking adventure.

Sign up for a sports camp or fitness classes. Help expand your child’s interests by signing them up for a physical activity camp that will keep their mind and body engaged during spring break. Check out offerings at local community organizations, churches, recreational facilities or fitness studios.

Create a “What to do if you are bored” jar. On popsicle sticks or folded pieces of paper, work with your kids to write down their favorite ideas to stay active during spring break. Whenever they are bored, go to the jar and select an activity.

Pit stops during traveling during

Perform short bursts of cardiovascular exercises such as jumping jacks, high knees, stationary lunges, push-ups and squats.

Dance party. Get out your phone or blast the radio and play a favorite dance tune.

Snacks to go!

Keep a small cooler stocked with ice packs and variety of easy to grab snacks such as string cheese, chopped fruits and veggies and yogurt and applesauce in squeezable pouches.

Granola bars are a go-to snack for road trips. Low sugar, high fiber granola bars can keep you full and can be combined easily with yogurt for breakfast or with a piece of fruit for a snack.

Keep activities simple, fun and safe. Find a space with limited foot traffic and away from moving vehicles.

Offer a variety of healthy snacks in a variety of colors and textures.

Pay attention to serving sizes. What a kindergartner consumes for a snack should look different than what an older family member eats.

Model healthy eating to reinforce healthy and kid-approved snack options for families.

Have a happy safe spring break!

Kysha Rooks is EFNEP educator with the Rowan County Extension.