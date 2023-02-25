Darrell Blackwelder: Hellebores are in bloom across the county Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

Daffodil plantings are blooming a little earlier this spring because of our unusual warm weather, as well as other landscape materials are also providing non-traditional blooms for winter interest. Lenten rose (H. orientalis), which normally blooms in mid-March is now in bloom across the county. There are more than 20 species of winter blooming hellebores that adapt and grow well in our area. According to landscape specialists, one cultivar, the Christmas rose, flowers near the Christmas holidays when planted in well-protected areas. Many hybrids varieties are available with a large variety of colors, bloom size and bloom periods. Helleborus plants are not difficult to grow, however they are rather slow to become established. The winter bloomer needs a shady location with good soil to reach its best blooming potential.

The plants can be divided in late spring or early fall when they become overgrown. Hellebores are recommended as shade plants; however, winter sunlight is beneficial to the plants’ overall health. From a design aspect it’s important to locate these plants in the landscape where they can be appreciated in both winter and early spring. Fungal diseases can be a problem in poorly drained areas. Also, please be aware that all parts of this species are poisonous if ingested. Go to http://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/all/helleborus-orientalis/ for more detailed information.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.