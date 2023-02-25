College basketball: Tar Heels knock off No. 6 Virginia Published 8:34 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Mitchell Northam

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Pete Nance scored 22 points as the North Carolina Tar Heels secured an important win, defeating No. 6 Virginia 71-63 on Saturday night.

For UNC (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) the victory is a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume as it counts as a Quadrant 1 win, the first of the season for the Tar Heels.

Nance shot 7 of 10 from the floor and was a perfect 4 of 4 from behind the arc. It’s the most 3-pointers the fifth-year forward has made in ACC play. He also added four blocks.

Armando Bacot chipped in 11 points for UNC, Caleb Love had 10 and R.J. Davis notched the fourth double-double of his career with 16 points and 10 boards.

In its second straight defeat, Virginia (21-6, 13-5) was powered by Jayden Gardner’s 19 points and 12 rebounds. Armaan Franklin added 14 points.

UNC outscored the Cavaliers 34-18 to end the first half and held a comfortable 16-point halftime advantage. Virginia battled back a bit in the second half, opening the period with a 15-8 run, but never threatened to tie the score.

Pitt now has sole possession of the top spot in the ACC.

North Carolina visits Florida State on Monday night.

Clemson overpowers Wolfpack

RALEIGH (AP)— Brevin Galloway and PJ Hall combined for 48 points, 36 in a dominating first half, Hunter Tyson added a double-double and Clemson beat North Carolina State 96-71.

Galloway, in his sixth season after stops at College of Charleston and Boston College, finished with 28 points on 7-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers and made all 10 of his free throws. Hall had 20 on 9-of-11 shooting with two 3s.

Chase Hunter scored 15 points for the Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) and Tyson had 12 with 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Clemson made 10 of 19 3-pointers and shot 60% overall.

D.J. Burns Jr. lead North Carolina State (22-8, 12-7) with 24 points and Jarkel Joiner added 16.

The Wolfpack was looking for a record 13th ACC win. Instead they fell to 15-2 at home and remain winless when losing points in the paint. Clemson had a 40-30 advantage inside; 36-18 at intermission.

The Tigers dominated from the start and led 54-29 at halftime with Galloway scoring 20 — surpassing his previous Clemson high — and Hall 16. The lead reached 30 in the second half and never got below 21 in the second half.

Clemson scored the first five points of the game and had the lead in double figures in four minutes during a 9-0 run. The run closed with a six-point possession as Galloway followed a Hunter 3 with his own 3 while getting fouled. N.C. State coach Keven Keatts picked up a technical with Hunter making two free throws, and when Galloway completed the four-point play it was 19-6..

North Carolina State, going for a school record 13th ACC win, closes its regular season at Duke.

East Tennessee State 63, UNC Greensboro 62

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan King had 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 63-62 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

King was 8 of 17 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (12-19, 8-10 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Justice Smith was 3 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Bas Leyte scored 12 points for the the Spartans (20-11, 14-4). Keyshaun Langley also scored 12 points and added three steals for UNC Greensboro. Kobe Langley also had 11 points.

Winthrop 84, High Point 78

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower’s 25 points helped Winthrop defeat High Point 84-78 in the regular season finale for both schools on Saturday.

Hightower was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (15-16, 10-8 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon was 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Panthers (14-16, 6-12) were led in scoring by Zach Austin, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye added 14 points and nine rebounds for High Point. Jaden House also had 12 points.

UNC Asheville 76, Longwood 66

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Fletcher Abee had 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-66 victory against Longwood on Saturday night.

Abee was 7 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bulldogs (24-7, 16-2 Big South Conference). Drew Pember scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Nicholas McMullen recorded 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Lancers (20-11, 12-6) were led by Isaiah Wilkins, who recorded 17 points and four steals. DeShaun Wade added 12 points and six rebounds for Longwood. Leslie Nkereuwem also had 12 points and two blocks.

Western Carolina 85, VMI 66

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Tre Jackson’s 22 points helped Western Carolina defeat VMI 85-66 in the regular season finale on Saturday night.

Jackson added five rebounds for the Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 Southern Conference). Tyzhaun Claude added 18 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tyler Houser finished with 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Keydets (7-24, 2-16). Asher Woods added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

A 10-0 run to close out the first half gave Western Carolina a seven-point lead. Woolbright led their club in scoring with 10 points. Western Carolina took the lead for what would be the final time on DJ Campbell’s jump shot with 15:14 remaining in the contest. His team would outscore VMI by 12 points in the final half.