College baseball: Indians open SAC play with Fine effort
Published 5:11 am Saturday, February 25, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — Austin Fine pitched a two-hit shutout as Catawba’s baseball team opened South Atlantic Conference play successfully on Friday night.
Catawba took advantage of five errors and won 4-0 against Emory & Henry. The Wasps (4-8) were making their SAC debut.
Fine is 4-0. He struck out seven and walked four.
The Indians (7-5) didn’t beat down the walls offensively.
Dylan Driver hit a solo homer in the third inning. Driver is batting .388 with two homers and 13 RBIs.
Cameron Mills singled home a run. Mills, Harris Jackson and Jackson Price had two hits each.
The other Catawba runs scored on a wild pitch and a double-play grounder.
The teams are scheduled to play two today, with first pitch at 1 p.m. at Newman Park.