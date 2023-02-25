College baseball: Indians open SAC play with Fine effort Published 5:11 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Austin Fine pitched a two-hit shutout as Catawba’s baseball team opened South Atlantic Conference play successfully on Friday night.

Catawba took advantage of five errors and won 4-0 against Emory & Henry. The Wasps (4-8) were making their SAC debut.

Fine is 4-0. He struck out seven and walked four.

The Indians (7-5) didn’t beat down the walls offensively.

Dylan Driver hit a solo homer in the third inning. Driver is batting .388 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

Cameron Mills singled home a run. Mills, Harris Jackson and Jackson Price had two hits each.

The other Catawba runs scored on a wild pitch and a double-play grounder.

The teams are scheduled to play two today, with first pitch at 1 p.m. at Newman Park.