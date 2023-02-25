Clergy Appreciation banquet held at Faith Lutheran Church Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

The Rockwell, Faith and Granite Quarry Civitan Clubs held a joint Clergy Appreciation banquet on Feb. 16 at Faith Lutheran Church’s Family Life Center.

Clergy attending included Rev. Bruce Sheeks, Immanuel Lutheran Church; Rev. Mike Shoaf, Nazareth Community Church; Rev. Bob Crawford, Faith Lutheran Church; Dr. W.C. Gaither Jr., Lyerly Evangelical Church; Rev. Dieter Punt, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Rev. Heidi Punt, Union Lutheran Church; Rev. Ed Harper, Haven Lutheran Church; Rev. Larry Gilbreath, Stallings Memorial Baptist Church; Rev. Matthew Laughter, Rockwell First Baptist Church; Rev. Heather Bachelder, Wittenburg Lutheran.

Lynne Rienstra, Regional Director of Samaritan’s Purse, was the keynote speaker, beginning her talk with words of appreciation and encouragement for the pastors. She related well, as her husband is a pastor in Covington, GA, where they live.

Rienstra reported on the ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, which provides physical and spiritual support worldwide. She gave an update on the ministry’s ongoing work in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake.