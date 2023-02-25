Church Women United holds annual meeting, installs new officers Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Rowan Church Women United held its 2023 annual meeting on Feb. 5 at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Rev. Dr. David Bracken and Carolyn Holt welcomed attendees to Jerusalem Baptist. Rev. Andrea Polk opened the meeting with scripture and prayer. Doris Brown introduced the keynote speaker, Ryan Atkinson of Bread for the World Greensboro Leadership Team.

President Catherine Rivens gave the annual report highlighting the activities and outreach projects of 2022.

Betty Jo Hardy, who chairs the Valiant Woman Committee presented the 2023 Valiant Woman award to Phyllis Thomside of St. Luke Baptist.

Tonya Cornelius gave an appeal for Young Church Women to join her group for fellowship and collaboration on projects. Brenda Venning, chair of finance, took the offering.

Catrelia Hunter installed the 2023-24 officers and church representatives. A business session followed the program and the 2023 budget was adopted.

The theme for 2023 is “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.” The next event will be a prayer breakfast on March 4 at 9 a.m. at Milford Hills UMC. The speaker will be Dr. M.T. Simms Maddox. The prayer breakfast theme is based on Micah 6:8. Tickets are $12.