Arbor Church Methodist Men’s barbecue set for March 4 Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

The Arbor Church Methodist Men will hold their semi-annual chicken/pork barbecue on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Plates include either half chicken or pork, slaw, bread and chips with a homemade dessert. Barbecue pork is also sold by the pound. Chickens can be sold whole or half. All meat is cooked on site with a pit by church members. You can eat in or take out. Proceeds go to church projects and Bibles will be given out for free.