Ann Farabee: The random page Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Ann Farabee

It was time to write my weekly column. You know what? I didn’t feel like it.

My mind was telling me to skip this week, but my spirit told me to sit down and get to work. As I headed toward my computer, I passed some reminders framed on my wall:

“Faith,” “family” and “friends.”

And then ones for love, joy peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness and self control.

Yes, it’s me — Ann Farabee.

I write a weekly faith column. I have spiritual words on my wall. I walk by those words numerous times a day, but I rarely notice them.

As I sat down to begin to write, I did what I would usually do first — I checked my phone.

I sure am glad I did because:

• If I applied for the Chase Sapphire card, I could get 60,000 extra bonus points.

• If I clicked on the “5 Tips for Health” it might change my life — or maybe not.

• If I clicked on “What African Countries Speak Spanish?” I might learn something!

Maybe I had not really needed to check my phone.

I walk by those words on the wall every day going back and forth to the kitchen. Most times, I don’t even notice them.

I sat down at my work table, and moved my Bible over so I could get to the stack of work that needed my immediate attention.

It’s me — Ann Farabee.

I write a weekly column. I have spiritual words on my wall. I had moved my Bible out of my way so I could do my other stuff.

I probably should have hit myself in the head with my fairly large Bible. Yes, I had moved it out of my way so I could do my other stuff.

Don’t get me wrong — we all have to do other stuff.

Yes, stuff has to get done. But on this day, the thought, “Moving my Bible out of my way so I can do other stuff,” left me shaking my head.

Perhaps because I realized I had then immediately picked up my phone again.

I apparently was planning to skip Bible reading. But I kept looking over at it and when I came to myself, I picked it back up and opened it to a random, or maybe not so random, page.

I read these words:

“Thou shall call his name Jesus, for He shall save his people from their sins.”

Those words were followed by: “God with us.”

Jesus saved us from our sins — God is with us.

What more do we need?

When we open the Book, no matter what page we land on, God has a word for us!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.