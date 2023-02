Send in the tractors Published 3:11 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Several students at West Rowan High School treated their classmates to a treat on Friday when they drove tractors to school on Friday.

The school’s Future Farmers of America director Madeline Wilhelm coordinated the event with the help of her students. Makes and models ranged with several modern John Deere tractors escorting more dated tractors.

Adding to the spectacle, students at West Rowan got to enjoy a tractor parade.