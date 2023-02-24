Rowan Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members Published 12:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is a growing organization, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t take the time to get to know its members. With more people and businesses becoming parts of the chamber, it’s important that they get to know who’s on their team.

The chamber held its first new member reception of the year on Thursday afternoon at the Gateway Building.

Those who were there went around the room to share their stories and why they wanted to join the chamber.

“We want to invite them pretty soon after they join to come and learn a little bit more about all the benefits and services, the upcoming events, how to get involved in the chamber, and just how we can be a better service to them by learning more about their business,” said Elaine Spalding, president of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

Spalding then gave a short presentation about the chamber itself and its goals. At the end of the reception, people had an extra chance to mingle and network with others.

Among those who attended was Tami Pope. owner of TKP-Photography. She has taken photos for the NFL and NASCAR over 30 years, but is now working in Rowan County.

Pope joined the chamber because she is looking to make more business contacts and to use her creative background as way to change the community in a positive way.

“I do a lot of volunteer work in the county as well and I just want to really help the county as much as possible with their photography needs and art needs,” Pope said.