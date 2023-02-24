Man faces first degree murder charge in infant’s death after incident at home just beyond Rowan County line Published 5:54 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

After an autopsy report was completed by the medical examiner, a Mooresville man was charged Thursday with first degree murder in an infant’s death from blunt force trauma in September.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective H. Little obtained an additional warrant for Adrian Rashaun Lyons, 25, who was being held in the Iredell County Detention Center. He is held without bond.

A report from Sheriff Darren Campbell said Iredell County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call of CPR in progress on an infant at 405 Teeter Road, which is just beyond the Rowan County line, on Sept. 18. Lyons was originally charged with felony intentional child abuse-inflicting serious bodily injury and felony negligent child abuse-inflicting serious bodily injury.

Iredell County EMS had transported the child to a local medical facility. Deputies located and interviewed the child’s father, Lyons, who said he found the infant unresponsive and called 911.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators also questioned the child’s mother, Calinda Steinseifer, and she told detectives she had been asleep when Lyons woke her by saying they needed to go to the emergency room because something was wrong with the child. Lyons told investigators he had fed the baby, put her down to sleep and then checked on her 30 minutes later and found her limp and unresponsive.

Medical staff said the infant had brain swelling, bleeding on the brain and hemorrhages. They described it as un-accidental brain trauma. After getting additional information, detectives obtained felony arrest warrants for Lyons and Steinseifer.

At the time of the child’s death, Lyons was out on probation for a prior conviction of felony child abuse in Davie County 2019.

Steinseifer was charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Her bond was set at $150,000. She has since posted bond and is awaiting court.