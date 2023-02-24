Dynamite discovered in Cleveland prompts bomb squad response Published 4:06 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Trained explosive technicians were called into Rowan County this week after a Cleveland man discovered a dated amount of dynamite on his Mountain Road property.

According to Corey Ray, the public information officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Charlotte Office, personnel from the ATF joined the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to access the scene and the surrounding property after explosive materials were found in an older structure undergoing renovations.

Out of an abundance of caution, investigators took protective measures in assessing and securing the structure and the surrounding property, looking to protect the nearby area from any potential detonation during disposal operations. No criminal intent was found.

The stretch of Mountain Road near the property in question was closed off to traffic while authorities worked the scene.

The outparcel structure where the dynamite was found was described as an old barn by Rowan County Chief Deputy Jason Owens. When the property owner discovered and reported it, authorities determined that it was too dangerous to move, so the bomb squads were called in.

Since Rowan County does not have a specialized explosive team, Cabarrus County is called in for these matters. The Cabarrus County bomb squad similarly services Iredell, Stanly and Union counties in addition to its own.