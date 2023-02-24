Convicted felon leads Rowan County authorities on 160 MPH chase Published 11:10 am Friday, February 24, 2023

A 19-year-old motorcyclist reportedly led authorities on a midday pursuit through Rowan County, topping speeds of 160 mph and assaulted a deputy before being apprehended.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a Rowan County Sheriff’s corporal attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Suzuki 3GR1000 Sport Motorcycle for a motor vehicle violation on I85 southbound near Peeler Road.

The operator of the Suzuki, later identified as Byron Lance Allman, reportedly failed to stop and then led the corporal on the high-speed chase.

The pursuit led into Cabarrus County and ended in the 1700 block of Clemmons Court in Kannapolis at an apartment complex when Allman allegedly rammed the corporal’s patrol car door with the motorcycle while the corporal exited.

The corporal was able to subdue Allman and place him into custody after what authorities are describing as a “short struggle.”

While searching Allman’s property, the corporal received a 9mm handgun reportedly concealed in Allman’s clothing.

Allman is a convicted felon due to a prior felony flee-to-elude case in Rowan County in 2022.

Additionally, the Suzuki was found to have two aftermarket tuning devices installed and various racing modifications.

Allman stands accused of felony fleeing to elude arrest, assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, damaging government property, carrying a concealed gun, resisting/obstructing/delaying law enforcement and failing to display a registration plate.

Allman was remanded to Rowan County Detention Center under a secured $95,000 bond. His motorcycle was seized.