College softball: Catawba splits with Bobcats
Published 1:27 am Friday, February 24, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — Catawba split Thursday’s softball doubleheader at Whitley Field with Lees-McRae.
The Indians won 4-2 and lost 14-1.
Riley Tucker continued to swing a hot bat and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win. Kary Hales drove in run. Courtnee Carter scored two.
Alexandria Baquie (5-2) pitched five innings for the win.
Not much went right for Catawba (8-6) in the second game. Lees-McRae (8-4) took control with a six-run second inning.
Tucker drove in the only run for the Indians.
Catawba plays at Mount Olive on Sunday.