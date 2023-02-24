College softball: Catawba splits with Bobcats Published 1:27 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba split Thursday’s softball doubleheader at Whitley Field with Lees-McRae.

The Indians won 4-2 and lost 14-1.

Riley Tucker continued to swing a hot bat and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win. Kary Hales drove in run. Courtnee Carter scored two.

Alexandria Baquie (5-2) pitched five innings for the win.

Not much went right for Catawba (8-6) in the second game. Lees-McRae (8-4) took control with a six-run second inning.

Tucker drove in the only run for the Indians.

Catawba plays at Mount Olive on Sunday.