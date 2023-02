Car hits utility pole on Statesville Boulevard; work continues at scene after dark Published 6:15 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, a car was damaged when it hit a utility pole in front of 216 Statesville Boulevard at Brawley Avenue. Salisbury Police and tow trucks arrived on the scene shortly after the accident. No details on the cause or injuries was available. Utility crews arrived and were still working at the scene after sundown.