Cannon Ballers unveil promotional schedule; tickets on sale March 17 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — As baseball fans continue the countdown to Opening Day, the Cannon Ballers have revealed their 2023 promotional schedule.

The home schedule at Atrium Health Ballpark begins Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. against the Charleston RiverDogs and includes fireworks, the first of 15 postgame shows.

Cannon City will entertain fans with fireworks after every Saturday home game, along with Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day Weekend and Thursday, May 4.

A Cannon Ballers-themed Hawaiian shirt giveaway will be held on Friday, June 23. A 2023 magnet schedule presented by Pizza Hut (Friday, April 21) and retro fanny pack presented by Jani-King (Thursday, August 10) are among giveaways. Others eared toward younger audiences feature a pillowcase presented by Atrium Health (May 19 and 20) and the youth-designed team jersey presented by Atrium Health (Friday, August 11).

Nightly promotions include the return of $2 Tuesdays, a fresh slate of specials for Thirsty Thursday and a reemergence of Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord on select Sunday home games.

Turning back the clock to the Piedmont Boll Weevils will be for four games and two Dino Day games are Sunday, May 21, and Sunday, July 9. Super Splash Day (Sunday, June 11), Marvel Defenders of the Dimond Night (Saturday, June 24) and All Holidays Night (Saturday, July 29) are others attractions.

A first Star Wars Night (Thursday, May 4) will have the Ballers taking the field in Star Wars-themed jerseys. Margaritaville Night (Saturday, July 8), Irish Heritage Night presented by Gaelic Alley Irish Pub (Friday, April 21) and an introductory learning experience for newer fans with Baseball 101 Night (Wednesday, July 5) are others themes.

The Cannon Ballers are hosting three Education Days (Wednesday, April 19, Wednesday, May 3, Wednesday, May 17), one Camp Day (Wednesday, July 26), Military Appreciation Night (June 3) and First Responders Night (Friday, Sept. 1). Atrium Health Ballpark will also be illuminated during the third annual Starry Night (Saturday Aug. 19) benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon on Friday, March 17. Tickets can be purchased online at kcballers.com, in-person at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark, or by calling 704-932-3267. Season Tickets, 10 Game Mini-Plans, and Group Tickets are on sale now.

2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

April 18th – Opening Day | Post-Game Fireworks presented by Atrium Health

April 19th – Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)

April 20th – Thirsty Thursday

April 21st – Irish Heritage Night presented by Gaelic Alley Irish Pub & Magnet Schedule Giveaway Presented by Pizza Hut

April 22nd – Post-Game Fireworks

April 23rd – Distracted Driver Awareness Day & Car Air Freshener Giveaway presented by IIANC (Adults) | Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

May 2nd – $2 Tuesday

May 3rd – Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)

May 4th – Post-Game Fireworks presented by Visit Rowan | Star Wars Night | Thirsty Thursday

May 5th – Cinco de Mayo

May 6th – Post-Game Fireworks

May 7th – Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Piggy Bank Giveaway presented by Nova Credit Union | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

May 16th – $2 Tuesday | Disability Awareness Night

May 17th – Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)

May 18th – Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

May 19th – Boy Scout Night | Pillowcase Giveaway presented by Atrium Health (Youth)

May 20th – Girl Scout Night | Pillowcase Giveaway presented by Atrium Health (Youth) | Post- Game Fireworks

May 21st – Dino Day | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases May 29th – Memorial Day | Post-Game Fireworks May 31st – Winning Wednesday

June 1st – Thirsty Thursday | Ladies Night

June 3rd – Military Appreciation Night & Post-Game Fireworks presented by Kinetic by Windstream

June 4th – Cheerwine Day | Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

June 6th – $2 Tuesday

June 7th – Winning Wednesday

June 8th – 90’s Night | Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

June 10th – Post-Game Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness

June 11th – Super Splash Sunday | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

June 20th – $2 Tuesday

June 21st – Winning Wednesday

June 22nd – Thirsty Thursday

June 23rd – Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (Adults)

June 24th – 3D Post-Game Fireworks | Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond

June 25th – Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

July 4th – Independence Day Celebration & Post-Game Fireworks Presented by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

July 5th – Winning Wednesday | Baseball 101

July 6th – Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

July 7th – Pride Night

July 8th – Margaritaville Night | Post-Game Fireworks July 9th – Dino Day | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases July 25th – $2 Tuesday

July 26th – Camp Day (12:05 p.m. First Pitch)

July 27th – Thirsty Thursday presented by Hendrick KIA

July 28th – Faith Night

July 29th – All Holiday Night & Post-Game Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness

July 20th – Bark in the Park & Giveaway presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

August 8th – $2 Tuesday

August 9th – Winning Wednesday

August 10th – 80’s Night | Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Jani-King (Adults) | Thirsty Thursday

August 11th – Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Atrium Health August 12th – Post-Game Fireworks presented by Hendrick KIA August 13th – Super Splash Sunday | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases August 15th – $2 Tuesday

August 16th – Winning Wednesday

August 17th – Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

August 18th – Refuge Night

August 19th – Starry Night & Post Game Fireworks presented by Nova Credit Union August 29th – $2 Tuesday

August 30th – Winning Wednesday

August 31st – Thirsty Thursday

September 1 – First Responders Night presented by CPI Security

September 2 – Post-Game Fireworks

September 3 – Post-Game Fireworks