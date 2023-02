ShoutOuts: Feb. 23

Overton Elementary SchoolFirst Class Explorers

The following were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for January for demonstrating kindness:

Kindergarten: Jaxon Russell, Miatta Murrillo, Travis Miller

First Grade: Kara Raynor, Lynk Presnell, Ja’Kyia Gwyn

Second Grade: Asianah McCants, Ka’Nyla Oglesby, Lamar Palmer

Third Grade: Emilia Smith, Elijah Fatovic, Kaylee Resendiz

Fourth Grade: Bently Presnell, Gianella Morales Galindo, Madeline Norman

Fifth Grade: Nate Lewis, Maria Corea, Rosa Menjivar-Pleitez

Collegiate honors

Kerry Campion of Salisbury was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at College of Charleston. Campion is majoring in historic preservation/community planning, and urban studies and business administration.