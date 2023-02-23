Salisbury sets record high temp for Feb. 23

By Chandler Inions

Temperatures in Salisbury reached a record high for Feb. 23 as Piedmont Research Station thermometers recorded 78.9 degrees around 1:23 p.m. The previous high for Feb. 23 (77 degrees) was set in 2018.

February 23, 2023 will go down as the hottest one of its kind, surpassing the previous record from five years ago.

According to the Piedmont Research Station records, the temperature in Salisbury at 3:45 p.m. was 79.5 degrees.

Per the Piedmont Research Station’s records, the previous high was 77 degrees and was set in 2018.

Steve Monday is the chief forecaster for Rowan County Weather.

Monday indicated that much of the East Coast was experiencing unseasonably high temperatures.

“High pressure off the coast of Florida along with a cold front moving in from Tennessee are ushering in warm air from the southwest,” Monday said on Thursday. “We refer to the southwest air flow as the blow torch here in the Carolinas from a meteorological standpoint.”

Monday warned that while a brief return to colder temperatures could be expected over the weekend, it would not last.

“We are definitely seeing above average temperatures in the long term forecast,” Monday said.

