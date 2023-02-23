Landis family featured in nationwide campaign Published 2:59 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

LANDIS — As winners of Rack Room Shoes’ Real People Campaign, a Landis family of six will highlight spring and summer fashion trends for the footwear retailer online and in stores.

Brenton and Torrie Jarrett, along with their four children Bentley, Baize, Beacon and Braven, were selected for the campaign.

For the last 15 years, Rack Room Shoes has featured real customers in many seasonal advertisements instead of professional models.

The Jarrett family received star treatment at a photo shoot in Charlotte last month, which included professional makeup, hair, and wardrobe stylists. They are now featured on the retailer’s website, social media channels, and digital advertisements.

In addition to recently opening the Landis-based coffee shop, Willowbrook Grounds and operating a renovation company, Willowbrook Builders, the Jarretts run a farm, blog, and lifestyle IG account, @Willowbrookfarmlife.

Aside from the one-of-a-kind photo shoot, the family shared that the best part about the opportunity was enjoying the experience together.

“We’ve never done anything like this before and loved every bit of it,” said Torrie, who has authored a book sharing personal experiences of overcoming infertility

and adversity. “I’ve learned that good can come from difficult times, and this was a great time. We will cherish these memories – and pictures – forever.”

Beginning March 1, the Jarrett family images will be displayed in signage across all Rack Room Shoes stores nationwide.

“We’ve been able to meet so many of our loyal customers through our Real People campaign, and we always enjoy getting to know families and connecting with them on a deeper level,” Rack Room Shoes Chief Marketing Officer Molly Hartney said. “It’s important for us to spotlight the families who shop our stores while providing them a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Rack Room Shoes will continue to select real families to be featured in its seasonal advertising campaigns and encourages customers to share a picture wearing Rack Room Shoes and use #iamrackroom on social media for a chance to be featured in an upcoming campaign.