Suspected overdose victim taken from Gateway Park Published 5:35 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

SALISBURY — First responders were called into action around 2 p.m. on Thursday at Gateway Park in downtown Salisbury.

Information surrounding what led to the call for service was unclear, but a man was taken away on a stretcher and put into the back of an ambulance. The subject’s condition could not be confirmed, but he was alive. Authorities at the scene recovered what appeared to be a syringe from the area where the subject was found.