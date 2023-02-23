College softball: Catawba off to 7-5 start

Published 1:29 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Post Sports

Savanna Balderston

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba softball has started  off 7-5 and owns a four-game winning streak.

Sophomore outfielder Savanna Balderston is the SAC Player of the Week. She went 7-for-12 with eight RBIs.

Catawba has been socking lots of homers (16) and scoring about seven runs per game.

Freshman Molly Strider has hit five homers, while sophomore Courtnee Carter has four.

Riley Tucker is batting a sizzling .576.

Former Carson star Kary Hales (Carson) is batting .368 with five doubles and 10 RBIs.

Freshman Allie Burns, another former Carson player, got her first college hit on Valentine’s Day in a game against Belmont Abbey.

Next for Catawba is a home doubleheader against Lees-McRae today. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

South Atlantic Conference plays begins for the Indians on March 3 against Anderson.

Catawba was picked 13th in a 13-team league, but if the pitching holds up, the Indians could be a surprise team under new head coach Brady Tigert.

 

 

More Sports

Women’s college basketball: Big third quarter keys another Catawba win

College men’s basketball: Catawba pulls out home win

College basketball: CIAA men’s and women’s tournaments, will be updated daily

High school baseball preview: West has good mix of veterans and youth

Print Article