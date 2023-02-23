College softball: Catawba off to 7-5 start Published 1:29 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba softball has started off 7-5 and owns a four-game winning streak.

Sophomore outfielder Savanna Balderston is the SAC Player of the Week. She went 7-for-12 with eight RBIs.

Catawba has been socking lots of homers (16) and scoring about seven runs per game.

Freshman Molly Strider has hit five homers, while sophomore Courtnee Carter has four.

Riley Tucker is batting a sizzling .576.

Former Carson star Kary Hales (Carson) is batting .368 with five doubles and 10 RBIs.

Freshman Allie Burns, another former Carson player, got her first college hit on Valentine’s Day in a game against Belmont Abbey.

Next for Catawba is a home doubleheader against Lees-McRae today. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

South Atlantic Conference plays begins for the Indians on March 3 against Anderson.

Catawba was picked 13th in a 13-team league, but if the pitching holds up, the Indians could be a surprise team under new head coach Brady Tigert.