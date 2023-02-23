Blotter for Feb. 23: Southeast Middle student suspended for bringing pocketknife to school Published 12:04 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Southeast Middle School about a student with a knife on Monday.

According to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, an assistant principal searched the student’s bookbag and found the knife.

The student had been in an altercation with another student the previous school day. The student informed the school’s administration that he did not bring the knife to retaliate, but he had forgotten that he had the pocketknife in his book bag.

A school administrator indicated to law enforcement that the student had no history of behavior problems.

Another student reportedly approached the assistant principal and informed them that the boy possibly had a knife in his book bag.

The student has been suspended for five days. At this time, no charges are expected to be filed in the case.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 72000 block of I-85 South between midnight and 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 20.

• Two West Rowan Middle School students were charged with affray and disorderly conduct around 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 20.

• A vehicle reportedly stolen out of Davidson County was recovered near Wind Swept Way and Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell around 1:26 p.m. on Feb. 20.

• A man was reportedly the victim of an assault that occurred in the 200 block of Carolyn Road in Salisbury around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

• Ethan Edward Smith, 20, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer – non-assault.

• Qwdarus Morel Redfern, 30, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with felony larceny of a firearm.

• Jeffery David Grubb, 63, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with misdemeanor violation of the domestic violence act.

• Aaron Alexander Mill, 32, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with habitual felon – impaired driving.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary by forced entry reportedly occurred at the Jerry Hunt Supercenter on Bendix Drive between 2:58-7:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.

• A report of property damage was taken in the 1600 block or Standish Road in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred between 8 a.m. on Jan. 21 and 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 21.

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South Craige Street between 11-11:56 p.m. on Feb. 21. The total estimated loss was $235.