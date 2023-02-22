Extra food and nutrition services benefits due to pandemic will end in March Published 12:01 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

SALISBURY — February will be the last month that families enrolled in Rowan County’s food and nutrition services will receive extra benefits due to a federal change that will end emergency allotments for all states starting in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, families who utilize the food and nutrition services have received at least $95 extra per month through emergency allotments.

If you’re enrolled in the services you will still get your regular monthly benefit amounts in March. Your regular monthly benefit amount depends on:

Your current eligibility

Household size

Other federal eligibility requirements

You can view your regular monthly benefit amount online at www.ebtedg.com or through the EBT Edge mobile app. You can also call the electronic benefit call center at 1-888-622-7328.

Here are other ways you can get help buying food:

Special supplement nutrition program for women, infants and children: If you have a child five years or under and/or you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you may be eligible for the program. Learn more and complete a referral online.

211: Visit www.nc211.org or dial 211 to be connected to community food resources.

The county’s food and nutrition services is a federal food assistance program providing food for a nutritionally adequate diet for low-income individuals and/or families. The services are issued with an electronic benefit transfer card, which can be used at participating stores. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements for income, household composition, citizenship/immigration status, work requirements and resources, according to the county’s website.

The services provided over $70 million to an average of 11,700 county households per month in fiscal year 2022, according to the Department of Social Services annual report which was released earlier this month. New applicants of the service averaged 699 per month.

Residents can apply in person at the county’s Department of Social Services or go to the FNS website and complete the application online (PDF) and submit to DSS by mail or by fax. You may also fax the application to any of these numbers:

704-216-8433

704-216-7937

You can also mail the application to the Department of Social Services, 1813 East Innes Street Salisbury, NC 28146. If eligible, benefits will not start until after the application process is finished.