Blotter: Firearm seized from Salisbury teen Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Salisbury Police officers seized a firearm from a teen near Salisbury High School on Monday.

The male teen was not on school property when he was stopped by Salisbury Police officers who were in the area responding to a call for service. The teen reportedly matched a description from the call.

When the officers attempted to stop the teen, he reportedly ran and led pursuing officers over a fence. A .38 revolver was recovered after being found near the teen when the officers apprehended him.

The teen faces charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm on school grounds and resisting arrest.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• A report of misdemeanor resisting arrest was taken in the 1000 block of East Innes Street around 7:29 a.m. on Feb. 20.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street around 12:16 p.m. on Feb. 20.

• A man’s firearm was stolen from his vehicle in the 800 block of North Lee Street between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 4:28 p.m. on Feb. 20. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A woman was the victim of property damage that occurred in the 100 block of Kristy Lane between 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 20.

• Turoqua Correll, 44, arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Barry Keith Brown, 68, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Officers responded to a call for service in reference to illegal burning in the 300 block of Dawson Downs Lane in Mooresville around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• Tiffany Martin Ghent, 41, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer – non assault.

• Kevin Dewayne Ghent, 40, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny.

• Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny.

• Bruce Michael Malott, 37, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with possession of a schedule-I controlled substance.

• Angel Antonio Vega, 20, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer – non assault.