Salisbury City Council to consider adopting Forward 2040 plan
Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. It will take place at Salisbury City Hall on South Main Street. Here are the items that will be discussed:
- Mayor to proclaim the following observances: Human Relations Month, Dee Dee Wright Recognition.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign-up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign-up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Council to consider adopting Forward 2040: Salisbury’s Framework for Growth as the City’s comprehensive plan. (Presenter – Planning Director Hannah Jacobson)
- Council to consider a text amendment of the Land Development Ordinance to amend Chapters 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 15 to reference the city’s new comprehensive plan. (Presenter – Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff)
- Council to receive an update regarding the property revaluation process. (Presenters –Finance Director Wade Furches and Rowan County Tax Assessor Chip Main)
- Council to consider adopting a budget Ordinance amendment to the FY 2022-2023 budget in the amount of $500,000 to appropriate additional sales tax revenue. (Presenter – Finance Director Wade Furches)
- Council to consider changes to the Human Relations Council Ordinance. (Presenters – Human Relations Manager Anne Little and Human Relations Council Chair Debra Ellison)
- City Attorney’s Report — Council to consider approving an agreement with Cube Yadkin Generation LLC to fund up to $2 million for preliminary engineering, design, and permitting for the Water Supply Resiliency Project for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Raw Water Pump Station Project.