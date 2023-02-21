Blotter for Feb. 21: 18-year-old leads authorities on 3-agency pursuit Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

An 18-year-old is facing felony fleeing to elude after involving three agencies in his pursuit on Saturday.

The driver, Grant Gardner’s flight from law enforcement reportedly began in Concord.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that matched a description of the vehicle Concord police were pursuing.

The deputy followed the vehicle. The driver attempted to exit at Webb Road, then quickly merged back onto I-85 when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle reportedly continued to flee. When Rowan County deputies lost sight of the vehicle, N.C. Highway Patrol was notified.

Highway patrol located the vehicle and the driver began to flee again. Authorities followed him into Davidson County where the vehicle wrecked but continued until mile marker 86, where the driver pulled over.

The vehicle was seized and Gardner was taken into custody.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Reports

• A motor vehicle larceny in the 8800 block of Stokes Ferry Road reportedly occurred at 2:37 a.m. on Feb. 16. The total estimated loss was $703.

• A motor vehicle larceny in the 300 block of Hill Farm Road in Gold Hill reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. The total estimated loss was $90.

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of property damage and vandalism that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Country Village Drive around 6:19 p.m. on Feb. 16.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of property damage that reportedly occurred between 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 8:03 p.m. on Feb. 16.

• A motor-vehicle theft was reported in the 16000 block of Dooley Road in Cleveland at 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 17.

• A Cleveland man was the victim of larceny that reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Springway Lane between 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 17. The total estimated loss was $250.

• A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered from an address in the 100 block of Kenway Drive in Woodleaf around 4:48 p.m. on Feb. 17.

• A Kannapolis woman was reportedly the victim of identity theft that occurred between Feb. 1-7.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 10000 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Gold Hill. The theft reportedly occurred between midnight on Feb. 16 and 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 17. The total estimated loss was $40.

• A Kannapolis woman was reportedly the victim of vandalism and property damage that occurred between 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 4 a.m. on Feb. 14.

• Thomas Hughes Robinson, 24, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Dexter Leon Jones, 42, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with felony sell/deliver schedule-II controlled substance.

• Melvin Leonard Sherrill, 54, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Chad Steven Brown, 37, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Christopher Adam Grinstead, 37, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny.

• Samantha Kristine Joyner, 23, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

• Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with felony breaking and entering motor vehicles.

• Shamora Najae Houston, 25, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Demetrius Rashad Davidson, 28, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Miroslav Nesporov, 37, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Danny Lee Gobble, 34, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

In Salisbury Police Reports

• A firearm was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of North Lee Street between 2 a.m.-12:54 p.m. on Feb. 17. The total estimated loss was $400.

• A woman reported being the victim of larceny of automobile accessories in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 1:16-1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. The total estimated loss was $30.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of East Innes Street between 2-2:02 p.m. on Feb. 18. The total estimated loss was $30.

• A woman in the 1600 block of Standish Street was reportedly the victim of a burglary that occurred between 1:40-1:42 a.m. on Feb. 19.

• A woman in the 1400 block of West Horah Street was reportedly the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred around 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 19.

• An affray was reported in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street between 11:30-11:40 a.m. on Feb. 19.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of South Main Street between Dec. 24, 2022 and Feb. 18. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A woman reported being the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that occurred in the 800 block of Maple Avenue around 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard between 6:30-7:51 p.m. on Feb. 19. The total estimated loss was $368.

• Turoqua Correll, 44, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and battery.

• Omar Rafael Blanco Martinez, 27, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with misdemeanor impaired driving.

• Demario Antwan Brown, 36, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.